Gauhati Commerce College 1976 Batch Celebrates Golden Jubilee Reunion

GUWAHATI: Alumni of the 1976 batch of Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) celebrated their Golden Jubilee reunion at a private hotel in Ulubari on Tuesday. A total of 47 former students from across the country attended the event, which began with a welcome address by Ashok Jain Yogesh. The alumni observed a two-minute silence in memory of 13 deceased classmates. Deepak Jalan welcomed the participants with traditional safas and tilak, while the organisers felicitated the alumni with mementoes, Assamese fulam gamosas and pearl garlands. The batchmates, dressed in matching red T-shirts, also presented songs, music, dance and cultural performances. The reunion enabled the alumni to reconnect and relive memories of their college days. The organisers acknowledged the contributions of Ashok Jain Yogesh, Subhash Shethi, Pradeep Sarawagi and Anup Chand Shethia in organising the event. The participants resolved to continue holding similar reunions in the future, stated a press release.

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