Puerto Rico: Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico won the 75th Miss Universe pageant on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, defeating 115 other contestants to claim the international crown.

Her victory gives Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe title, ending a 20-year wait and marking a historic home-soil triumph.

Jennifer Barreto's victory makes her the latest representative of Puerto Rico to win the international beauty competition. Barreto is also a U.S. Army Prevention Specialist.

At 27, she becomes the first married woman and mother to win Miss Universe since the competition changed its eligibility rules in 2023, allowing married contestants and mothers to participate.

Her achievement adds another milestone to Puerto Rico's history in the competition, particularly because the 2026 grand finale took place on home soil.

During the final question-and-answer round, Barreto highlighted the importance of leadership, empathy and setting positive examples.

She said, "I believe the world needs leaders who are proficient and empathetic. We live in a world that we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for themselves and also set the example and the bar."

Her response formed part of the final stage of the competition before she secured the Miss Universe 2026 crown.

Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic finished as First Runner-up, while Clara Vegas Goetz of Venezuela secured Second Runner-up.

The competition brought together 116 delegates for its 75th edition, with representatives competing for the international title.

Mexico's Fátima Bosch, the outgoing Miss Universe 2025, passed on the crown to Barreto, marking the transition between the two titleholders.

Barreto's victory takes Puerto Rico's Miss Universe title count to six, according to the supplied historical record.

The island's winning years are 1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006 and 2026. The latest victory ends a 20-year gap since its previous title in 2006.

It also represents Puerto Rico's second victory on home soil, making the 2026 edition particularly notable for the host territory. The crown featured 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

The competition also took place during a period of internal franchise disputes within the Miss Universe Organization, the event's organizers.

Barreto's victory therefore combines a national milestone with a historic personal achievement under the competition's updated eligibility rules.