A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A theft at the residence of a teacher in Dhekeri Gaon under Hahchara in Sivasagar district has created widespread concern among residents.

Thieves allegedly broke open an almirah and a locker at the house of teacher Prafulla Kakati (Tutu) on November 24 and decamped with gold ornaments and several thousand rupees in cash.

This is reportedly the third theft incident in the Hahchara Mouza this month. According to details of the incident, the teacher couple had left their house early in the morning on November 24 to visit Dhekiakhowa Bor Namghar.

When they returned at around 8 pm, they found their house ransacked, with belongings scattered from the drawing room to the bedrooms.

The thieves had broken open the Godrej almirah and locker and stolen all the gold ornaments kept inside, including a gold necklace, four pairs of earrings, rings and other valuables, along with several thousand rupees in cash.

The thieves allegedly disconnected the CCTV system and damaged the entire recording equipment before leaving the premises, apparently to prevent the incident from being captured on camera.