Jhalukpara Durga Puja showcases Digital Media Transformation in Dibrugarh

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DIBRUGARH: The Jhalukpara Sarbajanin Durga Puja in Dibrugarh has come up with a unique theme, 'Mobiles Replace Newspapers,' highlighting how mobile phones and digital media have transformed the way people access news and information. The puja, which has entered its 69th year, is one of the prominent Durga Puja celebrations in Dibrugarh. Known for its aesthetic decorations, the pandal draws large crowds every year. With the countdown to Durga Puja underway, organisers and artisans are working tirelessly to give the final touches to the elaborate arrangements.

Apart from its contemporary theme, the puja is also drawing attention for its eco-friendly idol. According to Krishna Bhartia, President of the Jhalukpara Durga Puja Committee, the Durga idol has been meticulously crafted using around two lakh matchsticks, showcasing the skill and dedication of the artisans while highlighting the importance of environmentally conscious celebrations.

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