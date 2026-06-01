Jhanji’s Bhargab Lahan Awarded President’s Gold Medal for Academic Excellence

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GAURISAGAR: The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, recently conferred the gold medal to Bhargab Lahan, son of Hemanta Kumar Lahan and Eva Lahan of Jhanji Solotia village in Sivasagar district of Assam, at the seventh convocation of Sikkim Central University. He secured the best graduate honour in Bachelor of Science (Psychology). Apart from his education, Bhargab is deeply passionate about Sattriya dance and classical music and represented the University of Sikkim at the ‘Orovil’ in Pondicherry in 2024, where he enthralled the audience with his performance.

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