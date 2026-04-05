Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attends election rally in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Jai Bharat Party held a massive election campaign rally on Saturday at the Dhulie Tea Estate Ground in Biswanath. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the rally, which drew a crowd of approximately 15,000 people. The Jharkhand Chief Minister is campaigning in the 70th Biswanath Assembly constituency in support of Tiharu Gaur, the joint candidate of the JMM and the Jai Bharat Party. Addressing the rally, Hemant Soren said, “The Adivasis (tribals) are fighting for justice. We fight for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits, and the backward classes. However, the BJP is perpetrating atrocities against these very people”. He further commented, “Tea Garden workers ought to be paid Rs 500. Assam’s economy is dependent on its tea gardens; yet, tea workers are currently being paid only Rs 250 to 300. What can a worker possibly sustain with such meagre earnings”?

CM Soren lamented that he had visited the home of a tea garden worker and witnessed their living conditions firsthand. These workers are living in small, cramped rooms—devoid of electricity and even beds.

Also Read: Hemant Soren Campaigns in Digboi, Targets BJP Over Tea Garden Worker Wages