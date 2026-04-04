Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey Campaigns in Doomdooma, Accuses BJP of Land Grab and School Closures

Congress star campaigner and Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey took her campaign to the 82 No. Doomdooma Legislative Assembly Constituency on Thursday, visiting tea garden areas in support of Congress candidate Durga Bhumij and launching a wide-ranging attack on the BJP government's record in Assam.

Tirkey, who serves as the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Co-operatives in the Jharkhand coalition government, addressed a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Doomdooma in the evening, where she outlined a series of allegations against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration.

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