Jharkhand Tribes' Identity Being 'Wiped Out' in Assam, Says CM Soren

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has drawn much criticism from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who termed that the identity of Jharkhand's tribes in Assam is at stake and that they have lost the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Soren said many from Jharkhand have stayed in the tea gardens of Assam but were not being dealt with well. He was critical of the Assam Chief Minister, saying the latter was trying to speak for the tribals in one place but was busy eroding their identity from another end by not conferring ST status on the people.

He also claimed that the ruling saffron party divided society based on religion and social strata. He further claimed that the announcement of elections in Jharkhand was a ploy of the BJP to obstruct the state's development. Soren further said that his government had faced many difficulties in its first two years of office, especially during the COVID pandemic.

He claimed that while the situation was turning normal, the opposition came up with one conspiracy after another. He alleged that when those conspiracies failed, they put him in jail. "His government was accelerating development efforts but the elections were advanced," he said.

He said that to checkmate him, many opposition leaders were hovering around the state in helicopters. Vowing to constitute another coalition government in Jharkhand, Soren declared the monthly allowance under the Maiyan Samman Yojana will be raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 in December and vowed everybody will get housing in five years.

He stated that they had requested time and again to the center for the allocation of money to construct houses for the poor. As the central government would not allocate money, the state's budget is allocated to build houses. As per him, there are 25 lakh houses required in the state.