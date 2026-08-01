JNU, New Delhi set to start Bodo MIL, study centre, and museum

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KOKRAJHAR: In a significant development, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has prepared to introduce Bodo MIL, a Bodo study centre, and a Bodo museum.

EM of Education, BTC Rabiram Narzary, in a press meet held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Friday, said that the Bodo MIL had already been introduced at Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Bodoland University, and Kokrajhar University. Now, he said that a three-member team, including OSD, Education of BTC, NB Wary, Jagadish Chandra Brahma, Director of Education, BTC, and Asstt Prof of Janata College, Prof Dahal Khungur Narzary, has been sent to New Delhi to discuss the proposal with the JNU authority.

Narzary said that the introduction of Bodo MIL at JNU had become of the utmost importance as it is one of the reputed universities for research work in global forums. He also said that a discussion was held on the opening of a Bodo study centre at JNU for the research scholars. An initiative for opening a Bodo museum at JNU has also been started, he said, adding that the VC of JNU, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, assured the team that the steps would be taken as early as possible. Narzary further said that the Government of BTC will extend an amount of Rs 10 crore for the proposals.

For these three projects, Prof of JNU Dr Jaiklong Brahma, son of former ABSU President, Late Garla Batha Basumatary, has been entrusted with the role of coordinator by JNU.

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