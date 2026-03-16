Johnson J. Sangma joins National People’s Party (NPP), vows to contest Boko-Chaygaon seat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) organized a massive joining programme at Gohalkona under the Boko-Chaygaon constituency on Saturday. The event saw the presence of NPP’s Working President and Meghalaya Minister for Public Health Engineering, Marcuise N. Marak, along with several other party leaders.

Following a recent large-scale joining in Dima Hasao, this was the second major programme in Assam. A significant highlight was the joining of Johnson J. Sangma, Secretary of the Minority Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, who formally embraced the NPP. Alongside him, thousands of people from villages such as Haribhanga, Hahim, and Gohalkona pledged their support to the party.

Sangma, an active Congress leader for 25 years, expressed disappointment at being denied a ticket from the Boko-Chaygaon constituency. He remarked that despite his long service, the Congress party chose to nominate a candidate who had joined only three months earlier. In his speech, Sangma stated that he had decided to chart a new political course with the NPP to contest from Boko-Chaygaon. He also paid tribute to the late P.A. Sangma’s legacy and praised Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Marcuise N. Marak emphasized that the NPP is the only national party rooted in the Northeast. He highlighted that, unlike other parties, people do not need to travel to Delhi to meet NPP’s MLAs, MPs, or Ministers, as they are accessible in Guwahati or Shillong. He urged the people of Assam to embrace the NPP and strengthen the Northeast’s voice in national politics. Marak also informed the audience that the situation in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, following recent disturbances, is now under control.

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