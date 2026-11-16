Jonai Prepares for 31st Sri Sri Krishna Purnaanga Raas Leela From November 23

Jonai: Preparations are underway in Jonai, Assam, for the 31st edition of the Sri Sri Krishna Purnaanga Raas Leela, scheduled from November 23 to 25, 2026. The Jonai Raas Mahotsav Organizing Committee has initiated venue arrangements, while local cultural artists are conducting rehearsals ahead of the annual celebration dedicated to the life of Lord Krishna.

The 31st Jonai Raas Mahotsav will begin on Monday, November 23, and conclude on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The three-day event will take place at the designated Raas venue in Jonai, under Dhemaji district of Assam.

The preparations for the annual cultural celebration have already started. The organizing committee is overseeing venue arrangements ahead of the scheduled opening.

The Jonai Raas Mahotsav Organizing Committee has initiated preparations at the designated venue for the upcoming celebration.

Venue construction and other arrangements are progressing ahead of the three-day programme. Local cultural artists and performers have also started rehearsals to prepare for their participation.

These activities form part of the preparations for the 31st edition of the Sri Sri Krishna Purnaanga Raas Leela. The committee is expected to finalize the elaborate programme before the November 23 opening, according to the supplied event report.

The Raas Mahotsav is rooted in the Neo-Vaishnavite tradition associated with Srimanta Sankardeva. The cultural celebration depicts the life of Lord Krishna and is observed across Assam during the Kati–Aghun months.

The Sri Sri Krishna Purnaanga Raas Leela in Jonai continues this cultural tradition through its annual celebration. Its 31st edition will bring together local cultural artists and performers for a three-day programme.

The November 23–25 schedule gives the organizing committee and participating artists a defined period to complete preparations before the event opens.

With venue preparations and artist rehearsals underway, the organizing committee is working towards completing arrangements for the three-day celebration.

The programme is expected to be finalized before the opening day. However, the initial report does not identify individual committee office-bearers or provide a detailed schedule of performances.

The 31st Sri Sri Krishna Purnaanga Raas Leela is scheduled to conclude on November 25, completing this year's three-day Jonai Raas Mahotsav.