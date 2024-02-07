Jorhat: Businessman Commits Suicide After Failing To Repay Debt

JORHAT: In an unfortunate incident, a debt laden businessman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his shop located in Tarajan in Assam's Jorhat on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore Kumar Borthakur, a resident of Khowang in Dibrugarh district.

As per reports, Kishore borrowed Rs 80,000 from a man going by the name of Nabajit due to some financial hardships.

Some days later, the creditor along with his wife went to the businessman's house to reclaim their money.