Jorhat: Businessman Commits Suicide After Failing To Repay Debt

JORHAT: In an unfortunate incident, a debt laden businessman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his shop located in Tarajan in Assam's Jorhat on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Kishore Kumar Borthakur, a resident of Khowang in Dibrugarh district.
As per reports, Kishore borrowed Rs 80,000 from a man going by the name of Nabajit due to some financial hardships.
Some days later, the creditor along with his wife went to the businessman's house to reclaim their money.
But, he could not manage to return them their money, as a result of which, he took this drastic step of ending of life.
The deceased man's wife said that she was not aware of the fact that her husband had borrowed money from Nabajit.
She added that her husband told her that he had borrowed roughly Rs. 15,000 to buy some supplies for the shop. Therefore, she advised to clear his debt at the earliest.
Furthermore, the wife revealed that Nabajit arrived at their house again in search of her husband. However, Kishore was not around during that time.
When the creditor asked her if she was aware about Kishore's debt, the wife responded by saying that her partner had only informed about the Rs. 15,000 cash that he had borrowed.
Denying the claims, the creditor clarified that the sum amounted to Rs. 80,000. Nabajit also threatened to drag Kishore to court if the latter fails to refund his money.
The businessman's wife said that she tried contacting her spouse via phone call and Whatsapp, only to receive no response from the other side.
It came to light that the deceased did not open his shop on Tuesday but surprisingly, the shutter was found to be narrowly open and unlocked.
Worried by his sudden disappearance, the wife went looking for the victim and then, she was left heartbroken after finding her husband dead inside the shop. Thereafter, she notified the police about the incident.
The cops reached the spot and recovered the corpse, after which, it was sent for post-mortem.