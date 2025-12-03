Jorhat District Transport Officer appeals to vehicle owners to pay outstanding dues

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The Transport Department has asked vehicle owners of Jorhat district to pay all outstanding dues by the end of January, 2026, in the failure of which strict legal action would be taken against them as per provisions of the motor vehicles law.

Jorhat District Transport Officer Dhananjay Saikia addressed the media here on Tuesday and said that his office had issued notices to the defaulting vehicle owners in this regard. He said that from January, 2026, the department would undertake additional drives to collect the dues and could seize defaulting vehicles.

The DTO informed that during the period of April to November this year, the office had issued challans for imposing fines worth over Rs 6.58 crore to 25,585 offenders for various offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

He added that out of the Rs 6.58 crores, an amount of Rs 3.47 crores had been collected. Saikia said that his office in the current financial year had so far collected Rs 53.40 crore revenue under various heads, which is 60 percent of the Rs 88.57 crore target fixed by the Government for the 2025-26 financial year.

