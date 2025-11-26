NEADS and SNASM launch campaign against gender-based violence in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) in collaboration with Sanmilita Nari Adhikar Suraksha Manch (SNASM), on Tuesday launched the global campaign '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence mission 2025' in Jorhat. The campaign, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, aims to raise awareness, mobilize communities, and strengthen collective action against all forms of gender-based violence (GBV).

This year's campaign brings together government agencies, civil society organizations, community-based groups, youth collectives and academic institutions in the district. The joint initiative will feature community outreach programmes, awareness rallies, public dialogues, school and college engagements, legal awareness sessions, cultural campaigns, and digital advocacy efforts, all designed to promote gender justice and strengthen community accountability.

Speaking at the launch, Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Director of NEADS, emphasized the urgency of united action and said, "Gender-based violence continues to be one of the most pervasive human rights violations. Through this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to stand with survivors, challenge harmful norms, and build safer and more inclusive communities. Our collaboration with government agencies, social organizations, and academic institutions reflects our shared responsibility to end violence in all its forms."

Addressing her perspective on the campaign, Jolly Saikia of SNASM said, "The fight against gender-based violence must begin at the grassroots. When communities come together, change becomes possible. Through this campaign, we hope to empower women, engage youth, and inspire collective responsibility so that every individual can live with dignity, safety, and equality.'

Over the next 16 days, NEADS and SNASM, along with their partners, will organize district-wide activities engaging thousands of participants, amplifying the message that ending gender-based violence is a shared responsibility. The campaign will conclude on December 10, marking Human Rights Day, with a district-level public event reaffirming the commitment to upholding human rights and gender equality.

