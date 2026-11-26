Jorhat, 21st November: The 2001 batch of Jorhat Engineering College celebrated its Silver Jubilee Reunion with alumni travelling from across India and abroad, bringing together old friends in a spirit of nostalgia, gratitude and renewed commitment to their alma mater.

A major highlight of the celebrations was the felicitation of former teachers at the College Auditorium. Beyond expressing gratitude for their invaluable guidance and contribution, the occasion also provided a platform for meaningful discussions on the future development of the institution.