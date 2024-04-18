Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi:

A resident of Sivasagar’s Bheseli Pather Gaon, Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi, aged 55, is the son of Shri Nogen Gogoi. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the position of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). Additionally, Topon Kumar Gogoi works in the agriculture sector.

Political Career of Topon Kumar Gogoi: Topon Kumar Gogoi, a prominent Indian politician associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has held significant roles in both state and central government.

Since 2019, Topon Kumar Gogoi has represented the Jorhat constituency in the Lok Sabha as a BJP Member of Parliament. Prior to that, from 2016 to 2019, he actively served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Sonari constituency, contributing significantly to legislative affairs.

Topon Kumar Gogoi also held the position of Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) in the Government of Assam.