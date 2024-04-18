Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi:
A resident of Sivasagar’s Bheseli Pather Gaon, Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi, aged 55, is the son of Shri Nogen Gogoi. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the position of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). Additionally, Topon Kumar Gogoi works in the agriculture sector.
Political Career of Topon Kumar Gogoi: Topon Kumar Gogoi, a prominent Indian politician associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has held significant roles in both state and central government.
Since 2019, Topon Kumar Gogoi has represented the Jorhat constituency in the Lok Sabha as a BJP Member of Parliament. Prior to that, from 2016 to 2019, he actively served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Sonari constituency, contributing significantly to legislative affairs.
Topon Kumar Gogoi also held the position of Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) in the Government of Assam.
Educational Qualifications of Topon Kumar Gogoi: He has earned a Masters degree in Sociology from Dibrugarh University in 2007. He also holds an L.L.B from Gauhati University in 2011.
Criminal Cases of Topon Kumar Gogoi: Topon Kumar Gogoi has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Topon Kumar Gogoi:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Topon Kumar Gogoi has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 2,51,44,290.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Topon Kumar Gogoi has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 22,50,000.
Gogoi has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 2,84,651.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Topon Kumar Gogoi actively participated in Lok Sabha debates concerning various critical issues in Assam. He emphasized the development of archaeological sites and iconic tourism destinations in Sivasagar, aiming to preserve historical heritage and boost tourism.
Additionally, he raised concerns about the need to widen a bridge over railway tracks within the Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat, Assam. His objective was to facilitate unhindered movement of Hoolock Gibbons within the sanctuary area.
Furthermore, Gogoi advocated for the introduction of B. Tech courses at the Assam Energy Institute, aiming to enhance technical education opportunities in the state.
ALSO READ: Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Gaurav Gogoi, INC’s Contender
ALSO WATCH: