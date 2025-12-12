Jorhat marks World Human Rights Day with awareness programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The World Human Rights Day was observed in Jorhat on Tuesday with a collaborative programme organized by the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), Sanmilita Nari Adhikar Suraksha Manch (SNASM), and Devicharan Baruah Girls' College at the Jorhat Press Club.

This year's global theme, 'Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials,' guided the day's deliberations, which stressed that human rights must be part of everyday life and not treated as distant principles. Speakers highlighted the importance of public awareness, community participation, and collective responsibility in promoting human dignity, equality, and justice.

The programme featured discussions on women's rights, digital safety, mental health, trafficking child labour, and the role of civil society in safeguarding vulnerable communities. Representatives of SNASM shared community-level experiences on preventing violence against women, while NEADS underlined the need to protect the rights of marginalized groups across Assam.

The event began with a welcome address by Bhaswati Das, Assistant Professor of Devicharan Baruah Girls' College, followed by sharing of objectives by Jollymoni Saikia of NEADS. A special edition of the NEADS quarterly magazine PLAVAN was released on the occasion, inaugurated by noted feminist worker Aditi Bezbaruah, who stressed the role of law enforcement in ensuring safety and justice.

Advocate Dibya Saikia delivered a talk on legal safeguards and justice mechanisms. The meeting was presided over by Dr Santana Saikia of Peoples Alliance for Change & Empowerment (PACE).

Officials including the District Social Welfare Officer of Jorhat and senior journalist Diganta Buragohain also addressed the gathering, speaking on emerging human rights challenges and the need for sustained public engagement.

