Jorhat Medical College & Hospital holds Health Workshop for School Teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A capacity-building workshop for school teachers serving as Health and Wellness Ambassadors was organised at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) on Tuesday to strengthen school-based health promotion and encourage healthy lifestyles among adolescents. The programme was organised under the School Health Club initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Department of School Education, Government of Assam. The initiative focuses on adolescents in the 10–19 years age group studying in Classes VI to XII.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Saurabh Borkotoki, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Jorhat Medical College. As many as 90 nodal teachers from 56 schools across Jorhat district participated in the training programme.

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