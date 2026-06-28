Jorhat Medical College and Hospital Radiology Dept wins NABH MIS Accreditation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The Department of Radiodiagnosis, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) has achieved NABH Medical Imaging Services (MIS) Accreditation across the entire spectrum of radiology services, including General Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Interventional Radiology (image-guided procedures), Ultrasound with Colour Doppler, CT, and MRI.

This milestone has been achieved entirely through the dedicated efforts of Principal Dr. Saurabh Borkotoki, Superintendent Dr. Manab Jyoti Gohain, NABH/NABL Nodal Officer Dr. Mainak Roy, along with the department’s faculty, PG residents, technologists, radiology staff, and other office staff.

Given the exceptionally high patient volume and the comprehensive range of imaging services offered by a government teaching hospital, this accreditation represents a significant achievement for JMCH and for public-sector healthcare in Assam.

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