JORHAT: Repeated threats to businessman over mobile phone in Mariani

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A wave of sensation has gripped the Mariani area in Jorhat following continuous telephonic threats made by unidentified miscreants to a leading grocery businessman. According to sources, Rajib Kumar Agarwal, the owner of 'Sitaram Sanjay Kumar', one of the town's most established business firms, has been receiving threats from various phone numbers for the last few days.

The victim businessman stated that about a week ago, an unknown person from Jorhat called him, accusing him of selling smuggled rice and pressuring him for a meeting. The businessman lodged a complaint at the Mariani Police Station regarding this matter. However, despite approaching the police, an unidentified individual called him again on Wednesday. When the businessman asked for the reason behind the meeting, the miscreant allegedly threatened him.

The local business community is now deeply concerned about the businessman's safety. The Mariani police have initiated an investigation by tracing the phone numbers. Mariani police said, 'Investigation is on.'

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