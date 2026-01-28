BOKAKHAT: Young businessman Rahul Das dies in road accident in Dergaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic motorcycle accident occurred late on Monday night at Lahati in Dergaon on National Highway 715 under Dergaon police station, in which young businessman Rahul Das (30 years) of Badulipar died on the spot. The accident took place when the youth, while riding his motorcycle, crashed into the roadside railing. After undergoing training outside the state, he had started a salon business in Badulipar nearly six years ago under the name ‘Good Wayz Gents Salon & Spa,’ giving a new dimension to the salon business in the area. At the time of his death, he is survived by his wife, a one-and-a-half-year-old son, his brother, and other relatives. The sudden demise of the energetic young businessman has cast a deep shadow of grief over Badulipar.

