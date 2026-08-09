Journalists Rescue Elderly Woman Trapped Two Days in Assam Floodwaters

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Journalists of the Morangi Press Club rescued an elderly woman who had been trapped in floodwaters for two days and arranged medical treatment for her. The woman, suffering from fever, had been trapped inside her residence at Kardoi Guri, surrounded by floodwaters.A large number of people have been stranded in Morangi, Numaligarh, due to the flood caused by the release of water from the NEEPCO project. The flood situation in Numaligarh has been gradually deteriorating, with new areas being inundated.

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