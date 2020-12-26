Judicial Asst of Gauhati HC topped APSC 2018 exams

Guwahati: The results of the much-awaited Assam civil services examination, 2018, were declared on Thursday. A judicial assistant at Gauhati High Court, Kongkon Jyoti Saikia topped the merit list.

A total of 255 candidates cleared the examination. The results were declared following a Gauhati HC order.

The chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Pallav Bhattacharya said that they have been getting positive feedbacks. Many meritorious candidates have cleared the exams. He said that the commission has tried their best that the deserving candidates clear the exam.

A few amendments have been made in the guidelines to organise the exam transparently.

The topper, Kongkon Jyoti Saikia had topped his graduation in 2014. He said that APSC is usually clean and fair, as many meritorious students clear it.

Another candidate who cleared the exam, Upasana Deka said that this time, all the candidates cleared the exams based on merit. She is a post-graduate in Economics from Cotton University. She further said that many known candidates, whom she thought will clear the exams, have passed APSC, 2018 exams.

The Gauhati HC ordered the Assam Public Service Commission to declare the final results of the Combined Competitive Examinations, 2018 and fill up vacant posts in the state services. The HC allowed the commission to declare the names of successful candidates against 255 posts. The commission was asked not to fill up six posts.

A member of Fight Against Injustice of APSC, Manash Pratim Baruah said that they have gone through the entire judgement carefully. However, it needs a critical analysis by legal experts, Baruah added. Fight Against Injustice of APSC is a forum of the deprived candidates.

The results of CCE 2018 were delayed as many candidates approached the high court that they had answered the questions correctly, but failed to clear the prelims as wrong answer keys were given by APSC.





