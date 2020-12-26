APSC CCE Results: Sudip Gogoi brings laurels to Demow area in Assam

A Correspondent

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) declared the Combined Competitive exams results on Thursday. Sudip Gogoi, an inhabitant of Thowra Doul Gaon near Demow, passed the exam successfully and brought laurels to Demow area.

Sudip Gogoi is the son of Biren Gogoi, retired Headmaster of Thowra Doul Middle Asomiya School, and Binita Gogoi. Sudip completed his graduation from Cotton College in the year 2007 with Major in History and also did his MBA from Meerut. He had prepared for the APSC examination in Guwahati and passed the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2018 of the APSC. He secured 114 position in OBC category.

