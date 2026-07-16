Judicial employees launch state-wide strike across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS

SIVASAGAR: Members of the All Assam Judicial Employees' Association began a two-day strike at Sivasagar District Court premises on Wednesday as part of a state-wide protest demanding the implementation of long-pending service-related benefits. The employees staged the strike in protest against the alleged failure to fully implement the Supreme Court's order dated October 7, 2009, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1022/1989, based on the recommendations of the Shetty Commission. They also raised several other service-related demands.

GOLAGHAT: The All Assam Judicial Employees' Association has launched a two-day statewide strike on Wednesday, demanding the resolution of several long-pending issues and grievances. Judicial employees from courts across the state have participated in the strike. The strike has caused significant disruption to the normal functioning of courts throughout Assam. Several important judicial proceedings and administrative tasks have been affected, leading to delays in court operations. As a result, litigants, lawyers, and members of the public visiting the courts have faced considerable inconvenience.

Also Read: Assam Judicial Staff Launch Statewide Strike Over Non-Implementation of Supreme Court Order