Justice Delayed, Identity Denied: 600+ Chutia Protesters in Dhakuakhana

This is not just about reservation; it’s about recognition, dignity, and safeguarding our future generations, said one protest organiser. We’ve been patient for years. Now, if our voices continue to be ignored, we’ll take this movement statewide.

Protesters also cited how other communities have received ST status while their demand continues to be pushed to the back burner, despite multiple reports supporting their claim.

The rally concluded peacefully, but not quietly. A memorandum was submitted to local authorities, warning of larger, coordinated protests if the demand is not addressed before the next parliamentary session.

As Assam gears up for future elections, the Chutia community has sent a clear message: no ST status, no support.