Justice Delayed, Identity Denied: 600+ Chutia Protesters in Dhakuakhana

Lakhimpur: Over 600 members of the Chutia community marched through the streets of Dhakuakhana on Tuesday evening, holding a powerful torch rally demanding long-overdue recognition as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). The protesters called out both the State and Central governments for failing to fulfil the promise made during the 2014 general elections.
Organised by several Chutia student and youth organisations, the rally drew people from across Lakhimpur district, including elders, students, and women, all unified under one voice of justice for the Chutia community. Slogans echoed through the town: "ST status is our right, not a gift" and "No more false promises!"
Leaders reminded the public that the Chutia community, one of Assam’s oldest indigenous groups, has met all the socio-economic and ethnographic criteria required for ST inclusion. They accused successive governments of using the issue for political gain while ignoring the actual implementation
This is not just about reservation; it’s about recognition, dignity, and safeguarding our future generations, said one protest organiser. We’ve been patient for years. Now, if our voices continue to be ignored, we’ll take this movement statewide.
Protesters also cited how other communities have received ST status while their demand continues to be pushed to the back burner, despite multiple reports supporting their claim.
The rally concluded peacefully, but not quietly. A memorandum was submitted to local authorities, warning of larger, coordinated protests if the demand is not addressed before the next parliamentary session.
As Assam gears up for future elections, the Chutia community has sent a clear message: no ST status, no support.
Also Watch: