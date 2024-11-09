Assam: Chutia Body Stages Sit-in Demand for ST Status

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Members of the Chutiya Jati Yuva Sanmilan, Assam (CJYSA) staged a sit-in strike with their heads tonsured at Chachal here today in support of their demand of ST status to the community.

Speaking to the media, CJYSA president Shyamaljyoti Bora said, "The present state government has been deceiving us on our demands the way their Congress predecessor did. The BJP-led state and central governments have been deceiving us on our demands for ST status and the creation of an autonomous council for the Chutias."

The organisation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), with their twin demands for according ST status to the Chutia Community and the creation of a Chutia Autonomous Council before the 2026 Assembly election in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Chhath Puja Festival Begins in Guwahati City

Also Watch: