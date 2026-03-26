Justice Pradip Kumar Sarkar – A Tribute

The legal fraternity mourns the profound and irreparable loss of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Pradip Kumar Sarkar, a distinguished jurist whose life stood as a testament to integrity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Born on 16th July 1941, Justice Sarkar began his illustrious legal journey with his enrolment as an Advocate on 12th August 1966. In his early years of practice across Manipur and Tripura, he displayed remarkable proficiency in civil, criminal, revenue, constitutional, and service matters. His sharp legal acumen and dedication soon led him to the judicial service, marking the beginning of a long and exemplary career.

Appointed as Munsiff in Grade III of the Tripura Judicial Service on 10th December 1970, he steadily rose through the ranks, earning promotions through merit and diligence. By 1982, he had advanced to Grade I and served with distinction as Additional District & Sessions Judge in West Tripura, Agartala, and later in South Tripura. His tenure was marked not only by sound judicial reasoning but also by a deep sense of fairness and humanity.

Justice Sarkar also made notable contributions in administrative capacities, serving as Principal Law Officer in the Tripura Autonomous District Council from 1986. His elevation as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 26th February 1996 was a fitting recognition of his years of dedicated service. During his tenure, including his transfer to the Gujarat High Court and subsequent return, he delivered judgments that reflected clarity, balance, and a profound understanding of law.

Even after his retirement on 15th July 2003, his commitment to public service endured. As the first Lokayukta of Tripura from 2012 to 2016, he upheld the values of accountability and transparency with dignity and resolve.

Justice Sarkar will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the legal field

but also for his humility, compassion, and principled life. He left for his heavenly abode on 10th March 2026 at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations. He is survived by his son and a daughter.

His passing marks the end of an era. On the day of his Adya Shraddha, we convey our heartfelt condolences are extended to his bereaved family, with prayers for strength and solace in this moment of profound grief. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace.

– S.C. BISWAS

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