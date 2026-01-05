Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen – A tribute

Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen, former Judge of the Gauhati High Court and Meghalaya High Court, left for his heavenly abode on December 23, 2025, in a local Hospital due to prolonged illness. He was 68 years and survived by his wife and daughter.

Late Justice Sen was born in Shillong on 9th March, 1957 and had his education at Shillong. He obtained LL.B. degree from Shillong Law College under NEHU. Before entering the legal profession, he began his career as a School Teacher. Justice Sen joined the Bar on 28.03.1989 and practised in both civil and criminal sides and established himself as an Advocate of repute. He also served as the Asstt. Public Prosecutor and Addl. Govt. Pleader of Meghalaya. Later upon his selection and appointment to Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service, he joined as Additional District & Sessions Judge and was later promoted as District & Sessions Judge and served in different capacities as a Judicial Officer. He also served as Registrar (Admin.) of the Gauhati High Court. He was sworn in as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on 06.02.2012 and later as Additional Judge of the Meghalaya High Court on 23.03.2013. He was confirmed as permanent Judge of the Meghalaya High Court on 07.01.2014 and retired on 08.03.2019 upon attaining superannuation. During his tenure, Justice Sen delivered several significant judgments. He was an avid reader and his memory was very sharp and could cite the relevant decisions of Apex court instantly. He used to encourage young lawyers and used to patiently listen to their submissions and guide them for proper representation in the court. If a junior lawyer appeared to be anxious, he used to adjourn the case and encouraged them to come prepared on the next date and in this way Justice Sen used to motivate young lawyers. He is fondly remembered as an upright Judge.

His last rites were performed at Bhutnath, Guwahati, which was attended by his well-wishers of Shillong, Gauhati, including retired Judges. His death was widely condoled by different bar associations of Meghalaya. Justice Sen’s demise has left a deep void in the legal fraternity and he would be deeply remembered for his contributions both at the bar and the bench. I pay my tributes in connection with Adya Shraddha Ceremony for the peaceful rest of his soul.

– Subhash Chandra Biswas

