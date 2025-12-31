Tribute Meet Honours Najibur Rahman’s Legacy in Nagaon

Nagaon: To pay homage to the memory of the late educationist and the literary figure Najibur Rahman, a solemn yet inspiring tribute meet was organised at the Rangalu High School. The programme was organised by Rangaloo Swarna Sakha of Asam Sahitya Sabha. The event brought together writers, educators, journalists, and the community in remembering Rahman's enduring contribution to the Assamese language, literature, and social harmony.
The memorial meeting was presided over by Nur Hussain, president of the Rangalu branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha. The most colourful moment of the day-long meet was the release of the tribute volume titled ‘Swapnadrasta Najibur Rahman’, edited by senior journalist Ghana Kanta Borah and published with the active cooperation of Rahman’s family. The book was formally released by Dr Sarat Borkatoki, president of the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha.
In his inaugural keynote address, Dr Borkatoky emphasised the role of writers and social thinkers in creating a conscious and progressive society. "Writers' voices function not merely as a reflection of agony and injustice; they usher in social responsibility." Commenting on Rahman’s untimely death, he stated, "People of this sort leave a cultural vacuum. It is very difficult to fill."
Dr Borkatoki also highlighted the link between Rahman and the Asam Sahitya Sabha and the matter of linguistic inclusiveness that he subscribed to. He also reminded the assembly that the Assamese are persons whose identity lies in language and not religion, as advocated by the humanist philosophy of the great Sankardeva. He also narrated the way the Assamese language borrowed words from the Urdu and Arabic languages.
Some distinguished personalities, including Bached Ali, Siraj Uddin Ahmed (GVP Chief Adviser), and educationist, Retd. Principal Jitendra Nath Hazarika, retired development officer Abul Kashem Farazi, Rahman’s wife, Rtrd Teacher Alhaj Anowara Begum, and literary figures such as Rewat Kumar Hazarika and Rajiv Kumar Hazarika shared personal anecdotes and insights into Rahman’s life of service and scholarship.
A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Najibur Rahman Memorial Award to Ghana Kanta Borah, a Senior journalist and retired teacher from Kathiatoli. The award, instituted by Rahman’s family, included a traditional Gamosa, Seleng, a commemorative book, japi, memento, felicitation letter, and a cash honorarium, symbolising the community’s deep appreciation for Borah’s lifelong dedication to journalism and education.
The event drew a large gathering of intellectuals, educators, social workers, and members of Rahman’s family, including Bhogeswar Baruah, Amiya Saikia, Abdul Hashim, Rustam Ali, Khair Uddin, Samad Siddique, Shekhauddin, Nur Islam, Journalists Kanak Hazarika, Safiqur Rahman, Jayanta Bora, and Bidya Prasad Laskar, among others.
The memorial meeting concluded with a pledge to carry on the ideals of linguistic unity, cultural pride, and harmony that Najibur Rahman held and practised throughout his lifetime.