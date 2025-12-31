Tribute Meet Honours Najibur Rahman’s Legacy in Nagaon

In his inaugural keynote address, Dr Borkatoky emphasised the role of writers and social thinkers in creating a conscious and progressive society. "Writers' voices function not merely as a reflection of agony and injustice; they usher in social responsibility." Commenting on Rahman’s untimely death, he stated, "People of this sort leave a cultural vacuum. It is very difficult to fill."

Dr Borkatoki also highlighted the link between Rahman and the Asam Sahitya Sabha and the matter of linguistic inclusiveness that he subscribed to. He also reminded the assembly that the Assamese are persons whose identity lies in language and not religion, as advocated by the humanist philosophy of the great Sankardeva. He also narrated the way the Assamese language borrowed words from the Urdu and Arabic languages.

Some distinguished personalities, including Bached Ali, Siraj Uddin Ahmed (GVP Chief Adviser), and educationist, Retd. Principal Jitendra Nath Hazarika, retired development officer Abul Kashem Farazi, Rahman’s wife, Rtrd Teacher Alhaj Anowara Begum, and literary figures such as Rewat Kumar Hazarika and Rajiv Kumar Hazarika shared personal anecdotes and insights into Rahman’s life of service and scholarship.