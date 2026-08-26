KAAC CEM attends 83rd Balidaan Diwas

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang and MLA from 111-No Rongkhang LAC on Tuesday attended the 83rd Balidaan Diwas commemorating Shaheed Major Durga Mallah and inaugurated the Pashupati Shiv Mandir at Hawaipur.

Later in the day, Dr Ronghang laid down the foundation stone of the Karbi Bhawan at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district. He was accompanied by Dima Hasao Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Rupali Langthasa, and several Executive Members of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

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