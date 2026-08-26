Assam News

KAAC CEM attends 83rd Balidaan Diwas

KAAC CEM Dr Tuliram Ronghang and the MLA of 111-No Rongkhang LAC on Tuesday attended the 83rd Balidaan Diwas commemorating Shaheed Major Durga Mallah.
KAAC CEM attends 83rd Balidaan Diwas
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KHERONI: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang and MLA from 111-No Rongkhang LAC on Tuesday attended the 83rd Balidaan Diwas commemorating Shaheed Major Durga Mallah and inaugurated the Pashupati Shiv Mandir at Hawaipur.

Later in the day, Dr Ronghang laid down the foundation stone of the Karbi Bhawan at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district. He was accompanied by Dima Hasao Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Rupali Langthasa, and several Executive Members of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

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CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang
Balidaan Diwas
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