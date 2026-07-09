District Commissioner Reviews Progress of NHAI, NHIDCL Road Projects in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A review meeting on compensation, land acquisition, and other issues relating to the ongoing road infrastructure projects of the National Highways Authority of India and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Haflong, on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, District Commissioner of Dima Hasao, to review the progress of the projects and address issues related to compensation, land acquisition, and other implementation challenges. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on resolving pending issues through coordinated efforts among all stakeholders.

Also Read: Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul orders regular inspection of Guwahati flyovers