CEM Tuliram Ronghang moves Shah for greater autonomy in Karbi Anglong

KHERONI: In a significant move representing the aspirations of the people of Karbi Anglong, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Home Affairs and Co-operation Amit Shah on Monday.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, focused on two pressing issues that have long affected the region’s development and autonomy. CEM Ronghang expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for allocating time to address these concerns, emphasizing their urgency for the hill districts of Assam.

The first issue highlighted in the memorandum is the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill of 2019. For over three decades, villages under the KAAC have been unable to access direct funds from the Finance Commission for rural development due to existing constitutional restrictions.

The second concern revolves around the implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Indian Constitution. Ronghang noted that for more than 55 years, the hill people of three districts have endured uncertainty, unrest, and incomplete solutions. He urged the initiation of tripartite talks involving a KAAC-led team, the Assam Government, and the Union Government at the earliest to forge a permanent and honourable resolution.

In his appeal, Ronghang requested Amit Shah to expedite the 125th Amendment before the 16th Finance Commission award takes effect.

