Kachugaon Forest Division Holds Awareness Drive to Prevent Human-Elephant Conflict Near Raimona National Park

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To encourage better harmony between fringe Forest villagers and wildlife, the Kachugaon forest division conducted a daylong awareness programme on preventing human-elephant conflict at Thaisouguri FRA village under the Sanfang range on Friday.

The event brought together forest officials, wildlife experts, security agencies like SSB, Territorial Army, community leaders, and residents from villages located near the Raimona National Park to discuss measures for reducing conflicts between humans and elephants. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sonali Ghosh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Addl PCCF) and Council Head of Department (CHD), BTC, Kokrajhar, who attended as the chief guest.

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