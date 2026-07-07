Napier Grass Drive Launched in Rani Forest to Curb Human-Elephant Conflict

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In an effort to mitigate the persistent human-elephant conflict in the Rani forest region along the Assam-Meghalaya border on the outskirts of Guwahati, the Forest department has launched a plantation drive of, one of the favourite food sources of wild elephants.

Rani and adjoining areas have witnessed frequent incidents of wild elephants straying into human settlements in search of food. Herds of elephants often enter villages after dusk, damaging granaries, consuming stored paddy, breaking into kitchens and causing extensive damage to property, creating fear among residents.

To address the problem, the Forest department has initiated the plantation of Napier grass, also known as elephant grass, along traditional elephant corridors and movement areas. Officials believe that ensuring an adequate food supply within the forest will discourage elephants from venturing into nearby villages in search of food.

According to forest department sources, the plantation programme began on Sunday at Nalapara, a village located about seven kilometres from Rani near the Assam-Meghalaya border. The drive was led by Rani Range Forest Officer Roji Barman.

The programme was attended by Bhagawan Kalita, Range Forest Officer of the Forest Protection Unit under the East Kamrup Forest Division along with officials from the Nalapara, Sukurboriya and Chesa Beat Offices under the Rani Range.

Speaking on the occasion, Range Forest Officer Roji Barman said the plantation drive would continue throughout the monsoon season. The primary objective, he said, is to improve food availability within the forest so that elephants are less likely to enter human habitations, thereby reducing incidents of human-elephant conflict.

Experts point out that Napier grass is rich in cellulose and is highly preferred by elephants. Besides serving as an important fodder crop, it is also considered a valuable biomass resource for the production of biofuel. With the growing demand for biomass-based feedstock, including bamboo and Napier grass, for biofuel projects such as those of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited, the cultivation of Napier grass is expected to have both ecological and economic significance.

Forest officials expressed hope that sustained plantation of Napier grass in elephant habitats would help improve food availability for wild elephants and contribute to a long-term reduction in human-elephant conflict in the region.

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