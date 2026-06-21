Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas Observed Across Assam with Tributes and Cultural Programmes

CORRESPONDENTS

RANGIA: Along with the rest of the state, Kamrup district solemnly observed Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas on Saturday by paying rich tributes to the legendary artiste, freedom fighter, and cultural icon at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Amingaon. The observance began with a musical tribute as the timeless songs of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha were played through the public address system of the District Information and Public Relations Office, marking the occasion. Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita and District Commissioner of Kamrup Deba Kumar Mishra led the tributes by offering floral homage to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. Senior district officials and other dignitaries also paid their respects to the legendary son of Assam.

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Saturday observed the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas at the BTC Secretariat building, Kokrajhar, in commemoration of the life, works, and enduring ideals of the legendary cultural icon of Assam. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the offering of incense by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, followed by the garlanding of and floral tributes to the portrait of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. BTC Executive Members (EMs), Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs), senior officers, staff, and members of the public also paid their respects to the great artiste, litterateur, social reformer, and revolutionary.

NALBARI: The Nalbari district administration on Friday observed Rabha Divas to commemorate the life and contributions of legendary Assamese cultural icon, freedom fighter, and social reformer Bishnu Prasad Rabha. A commemorative programme was held at 11:00 am in the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps, followed by the offering of floral tributes to the portrait of Bishnu Prasad Rabha by District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, octogenarian artiste and pensioner Umesh Dutta, and other officials of the district administration. Following the tribute ceremony, officials and staff of the district commissioner’s office presented a group rendition of a song composed by Rabha, paying homage to the revered cultural figure through music.

NAGAON: Nagaon district joined the rest of Assam in observing Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas on Saturday through a series of cultural and commemorative programmes organised by various institutions and organisations. The central celebration was held at Kaliabor by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in collaboration with its Kaliabor District Committee. The two-day event began at Kuwarital Gandhi Khelpathar with the unveiling of the main gate, flag hoisting, Swahid Tarpan, Satirtha Smaran, floral tributes to Rabha, and a cultural harmony procession. An open meeting in the afternoon was presided over by AJYCP Central President Palash Changmai. Chief Advisor Rana Pratap Baruah inaugurated the session, while General Secretary Bijan Bayan outlined the organisation’s views. Former minister Gunin Hazarika released a commemorative souvenir, and Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta attended as chief guest. Nagaon University Vice-Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka and Samaguri College Principal Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah spoke on Rabha’s life and ideals. In Kolongpar, local literary and cultural organisations jointly organised Rabha Divas celebrations, during which the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award was presented to social worker, writer, and retired teacher Puniram Saikia.

Also Read: State BJP Pays Tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on Rabha Diwas