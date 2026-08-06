Kalaigaon mourns veteran social worker Kamiram Saharia, 92, recipient of Chief Minister’s Award

A prominent and well-known social worker of Kalaigaon, Kamiram Saharia (92 years) left for his heavenly abode on August 3 at around 10:10 pm at his residence in Kalaigaon town due to old-age-related ailments. Saharia was associated with several social organisations. He leaves behind three sons, three daughters, and his wife. He was a recipient of the Chief Minister's Award for his service to society. Several organisations, including Kalaigaon Media Circle, Durgata Kalyan Nyas, Kalaigaon AASU, and the Kalaigaon unit of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), expressed deep condolence at the demise of Kamiram Saharia. Diganta Barua, Former Executive Member of BTC, expressed deep condolence and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

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