Assam: Golaghat to host inter-school quiz on November 21

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of nurturing the hidden talents of students, broadening their knowledge and encouraging greater interest in learning, the Vivekananda Kendra, NRL Hospital, in association with B.K. NRL School of Nursing, Numaligarh, is organising a Golaghat district-level inter-school quiz competition on November 21, 2026.

Based on the inspiring ideals that knowledge is power and builds confidence, the competition will provide students from various schools across the district with an excellent platform to showcase their intelligence, presence of mind and analytical abilities. Beyond being merely a competition, the initiative also aims to familiarise the younger generation with India's heritage and culture, the lives and ideals of great personalities, and national consciousness.

The competition will be held from 8:30 a.m. at the premises of B.K. NRL School of Nursing in Numaligarh. It will be divided into two categories. The Junior Category will be open to students from Classes VI to VIII, while the Senior Category will be open to students from Classes IX to XII. Each team will consist of two participants, and a school may send more than one team. Special emphasis will be placed on the book Bharat Ko Jano in the quiz questionnaire. Questions for the preliminary written examination will primarily be based on this book. The subsequent main competition will cover the life, philosophy and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the various activities of Vivekananda Kendra and other relevant subjects.

To encourage meritorious participants, attractive cash prizes have been announced in both categories. In the Senior Category, the first, second and third prize-winning teams will receive Rs 21,000, Rs 19,000 and Rs 16,000, respectively. Similarly, in the Junior Category, the first, second and third prize-winning teams will receive Rs 16,000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively. In addition, teams securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions will also receive consolation prizes, certificates, trophies and sets of books.

According to the organisers, such knowledge-based competitions will play an important role in fostering a healthy spirit of competition among students while developing teamwork, self-confidence, quick thinking and in-depth knowledge of various subjects. One of the key objectives of the event is to familiarise young students with the thoughts and ideals of Swami Vivekananda and instil in them the values of patriotism, character building and humanity.

Schools interested in participating in the competition can register their respective teams by November 19, 2026, using the mobile numbers provided below.

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