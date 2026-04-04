Kaliabor Turns Unpredictable as BJP Rebel Jitendra Gaur Threatens Keshab Mahanta's Winning Streak

The Kaliabor Assembly constituency, one of Nagaon district's most politically significant seats, has turned into a genuine three-way contest this election cycle — with the entry of BJP leader Jitendra Gaur as an independent candidate injecting fresh uncertainty into what had previously been a relatively secure hold for senior AGP minister Keshab Mahanta.
Mahanta has held the Kaliabor seat consecutively since 2006, building a strong base across the constituency over nearly two decades. But political observers and voters say the calculus has shifted considerably this time around.
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The Kaliabor Assembly constituency, one of Nagaon district's most politically significant seats, has turned into a genuine three-way contest this election cycle — with the entry of BJP leader Jitendra Gaur as an independent candidate injecting fresh uncertainty into what had previously been a relatively secure hold for senior AGP minister Keshab Mahanta.
Mahanta has held the Kaliabor seat consecutively since 2006, building a strong base across the constituency over nearly two decades. But political observers and voters say the calculus has shifted considerably this time around.
Four candidates are in the fray in Kaliabor: AGP's Keshab Mahanta, independent candidates Jitendra Gaur and Jyotishka Ranjan Goswami, and Raijor Dal's Pradeep Kumar Baruah — the opposition alliance's nominee in the constituency.
Political observers largely expect the contest to narrow into a triangular fight among Mahanta, Gaur, and Baruah. If ruling alliance votes split between Mahanta and Gaur, the resulting fragmentation could open a path for Baruah — a newcomer to the constituency — to capitalise on the division.
Following delimitation, Kaliabor's electorate of 1,88,982 voters — comprising 93,970 males, 95,006 females, and six transgender voters — is now particularly diverse in its composition.
The constituency includes approximately 46,000 tea tribe voters, over 37,000 Muslim voters, around 42,000 Bengali voters, and over 52,000 indigenous Assamese and other Hindu voters. Given Gaur's specific appeal among tea tribe communities, his presence in the race could shift vote shares in ways that prove decisive on counting day.
With a fragmented electorate and a credible rebel in the mix, Kaliabor is shaping up as one of the more closely watched contests of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.