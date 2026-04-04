Kaliabor Turns Unpredictable as BJP Rebel Jitendra Gaur Threatens Keshab Mahanta's Winning Streak

The Kaliabor Assembly constituency, one of Nagaon district's most politically significant seats, has turned into a genuine three-way contest this election cycle — with the entry of BJP leader Jitendra Gaur as an independent candidate injecting fresh uncertainty into what had previously been a relatively secure hold for senior AGP minister Keshab Mahanta.

Mahanta has held the Kaliabor seat consecutively since 2006, building a strong base across the constituency over nearly two decades. But political observers and voters say the calculus has shifted considerably this time around.

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