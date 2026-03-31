Triangular contest sharpens as campaigning peaks in Sarupathar Assembly constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As the election day draws nearer, the political atmosphere in the 107 No. Sarupathar Legislative Assembly Constituency is heating up. This time, the contest in the constituency will be among three candidates. The NDA-backed BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan, the Opposition alliance-supported Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Jibon Chutia, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Sahil Munda are in the fray. However, the main contest is expected to be between BJP’s Biswajit Phukan and AJP’s Jibon Chutia.

With around 1.87 lakh voters in the constituency, both leading candidates are actively employing strategies to secure victory. BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan has been holding four to five election rallies daily and, in the evenings, meeting individuals and leaders from other parties at his residence in Sarupathar, encouraging them to join the BJP.

On the other hand, AJP candidate Jibon Chutia earlier held three meetings in a single day along with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Since then, he has focused more on smaller meetings at the village level.

In contrast, thousands of people are seen attending Phukan’s rallies, expressing strong support. People are reportedly embracing Phukan due to the visible development in the constituency during his tenure as MLA.

Since Congress handed over the seat to its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad, party workers have reportedly lost morale. Allegations have emerged that AJP candidate Jibon Chutia has not taken sufficient initiative to rebuild confidence, leading to continuous defections to the BJP.

The Chutia community, which constitutes the largest voter base in Sarupathar, has extended open support to BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan in this election. Representatives from various Chutia organizations, including student bodies, youth groups, women’s groups, and community associations, visited Phukan’s residence and formally announced their support.

Compared to Opposition parties, the BJP has built a strong grassroots network in the Sarupathar constituency. Over the past five years, the party has focused on strengthening its base at the booth and local levels.

In contrast, the Opposition’s organizational structure at the village and regional levels is considered weak. AJP is believed to be relying heavily on Congress votes, while Congress workers are reportedly shifting towards the BJP.

Also Read: Rain Disrupts Assam Election Campaign Trail, Chopper Travels Cancelled