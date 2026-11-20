Guwahati: Officials from Mizoram’s Kolasib district and Assam’s Hailakandi district agreed on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to maintain the status quo along their inter-state boundary and conduct joint forest patrols. The decision, taken at Buhchangphai village in Mizoram, aims to prevent illegal cultivation and private construction inside reserve forests.

The agreement followed a meeting between senior administrative, police and forest officials from both districts at Buhchangphai village in Kolasib district.

According to the official press note issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram, both administrations agreed to maintain the existing status quo along the inter-state boundary.

The administrations also decided to conduct joint forest patrols to prevent illegal activities and avoid fresh disputes in reserve forest areas.

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Dolianbuaia and Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte represented Mizoram. Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Jay Vikas, IAS, and Senior Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha, APS, represented Assam.

Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and police personnel from both districts also participated in the meeting.

The joint patrolling arrangement will focus on preventing illegal cultivation and private construction inside reserve forests along the disputed boundary.

Both administrations agreed that activities inside reserve forest areas must comply with the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The joint resolution stated: "There should not be any violation of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980 inside the reserve forest area and prompt action should be taken if there are any violations."

The agreement specifically addresses illegal commercial cultivation of oil palm and areca nut inside reserve forests.

The two administrations will coordinate through their respective forest and police departments to monitor the areas and take action against violations.

The meeting also addressed objections concerning infrastructure inside the Inner Line Reserve Forest (ILRF).

The disputed structures at Ramjani Nallah include one bridge and two culverts. Authorities agreed that the objections would be resolved in accordance with applicable legal provisions.

The decision forms part of the broader understanding to maintain the status quo and prevent unilateral activities from creating further tensions along the boundary.

The official statement did not announce a final resolution on the disputed structures.

The two district administrations agreed to strengthen communication through regular physical and virtual meetings. They will also establish a dedicated WhatsApp group to facilitate coordination and ensure timely communication between officials.

Both sides agreed to follow the Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) framework as part of their coordination efforts.

The arrangements are intended to improve cooperation between the district administrations, police personnel and forest officials.

The administrations also agreed to facilitate hassle-free transit of areca nuts grown in Mizoram through Assam.

This understanding accompanies the restrictions on illegal commercial cultivation inside reserve forests.

The distinction is important: the agreement seeks to prevent unauthorized cultivation within protected forest areas while facilitating the movement of Mizoram-grown areca nuts through Assam.

The meeting follows earlier state-level discussions aimed at reducing tensions over the long-standing Assam-Mizoram boundary dispute.

With joint patrols, communication protocols and legal procedures for disputed structures agreed upon, both district administrations will now work towards implementing the decisions.