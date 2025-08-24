Kalpataru seedlings planted on death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Kalpataru, a nature-based organization, has been in a mission of green environment, planting seedlings of various species for the last seven years on the Red Letter days.

This year, the organization has been planting seedlings since August 17, the 7th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee. It planted seedlings on both sides of the road stretching approximately two kilometers, leading to the Alokjhari temple in Dhubri district.

Talking to The Sentinel, founder of Kalpataru Suchibrata Singha Choudhury informed that the organization was founded to create awareness on nature and environment as a whole with an aim to grow more and more trees.

“Plantation programme was undertaken to commemorate the 7th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This annual event has now completed seven years since its inception,” Choudhury added. Choudhury also informed that every year, the organization undertakes plantation drives at different locations and times.

This year, Kalpataru has also decided to plant one Rudraksha tree and two Bel saplings at every temple across Dhubri district, and are actively working towards that goal. Alongside the planting of around one thousand seedlings this time with protective fencing, additionally, to raise awareness about environmental conservation among the local population, another set of around one thousand saplings were distributed to the environmentally conscious residents of the area.

Local residents as well as officials from the Forest Department working in the area extended support to the initiative.

Several prominent individuals attended the event, including the temple’s Chief Secretary, the President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Monindra Nath Roy, and noted social worker of the area, Mamata Roy.

