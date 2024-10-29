Kamalpur Revenue Circle Senior Assistant Hirendra Choudhury Arrested for Rs. 3,000 Bribery Demand

Kamalpur: Senior Assistant of Kamalpur Revenue Circle under Kamrup district Hirendra Choudhury has been arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs. 3,000 for land mutation work.

A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Assam alleging that Hirendra Choudhury, Senior Assistant, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup district had demanded Rs. 3,000 as bribe from the complainant.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam at Office of the Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Dist. Kamrup and Hirendra Choudhury, Senior Assistant, was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 2700 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

On finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on Monday vide ACB P.S. Case No. 78/2024 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up actions are underway, stated a press release.

