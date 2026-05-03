Kamargaon College Students Excel in HS Final Results: Multiple Distinctions and Star Marks in Assam Board Exams

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the recently declared Higher Secondary Final Examination results, Pankee Gogoi, a student of Kamargaon College, brought glory to the Kamargaon region by securing a distinction with an overall score of 85.4%. She scored 90 in English, 95 in Assamese, and 88 in Economics, passing in the First Division. Similarly, another student of the college, Trishan Das, achieved star marks with 84.4%, securing letter marks in all subjects and reflecting an excellent performance.

Another student, Preeti Das, scored 86 in Political Science, 85 in History, and 81 in Elective Assamese, achieving a total of 76.8% and earning star marks. Among the other 15 students who passed in the First Division, Rajshree Bora scored 88 in Assamese; Puja Chetia scored 80 in Logic and Philosophy; Manasi Saikia scored 91 in Assamese and 84 in Elective Assamese; Isha Bora scored 84 in Assamese; and Bitopan Morang secured 80 in History. All achieved letter marks, contributing to the college’s promising results.

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