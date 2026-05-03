Mahuramukh Student Chimpi Goswami Scores 92.6% in HS Exam While Caring for Ailing Father, Dreams of Civil Service

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Balancing the responsibility of caring for her ailing father on one hand and nurturing a strong ambition to become a civil servant on the other, a determined student from Mahuramukh has scripted an inspiring story of success.

Overcoming emotional and personal challenges, Chimpi Goswami has brought pride to the Mahuramukh area under the Bokakhat subdivision.

In the recently declared Higher Secondary Final Examination, appearing from Best Academy in the Arts stream, Chimpi secured an impressive 92.6%, showcasing both her academic excellence and mental resilience.

According to her results, she scored a total of 463 marks out of 500. Her subject-wise marks are: Sociology - 97, Assamese - 95, Political Science - 93, Geography - 91, Education - 89, and English - 87.

Notably, Chimpi's journey to success was far from easy. Just before the examination, her father, who is a teacher, fell seriously ill. As a result, the responsibility of caring for him fell entirely on her shoulders, significantly disrupting her regular studies. The emotional stress of her father's condition affected her deeply, and at one point, she even hesitated to appear for the examination. However, with the constant support and encouragement of her school teachers, along with the guidance of her parents, she regained confidence and ultimately appeared for the examination with determination.

Chimpi Goswami aspires to become a high-ranking administrative officer in the future. She is firmly committed to eradicating corruption from society and aims to serve people with honesty and integrity while adhering to constitutional values. Building a clean and transparent society remains her ultimate goal in life.

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