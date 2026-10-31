Kamargaon Journalists’ Association to Host All Assam Debate Competition on December 20

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association of Golaghat district is organising the second annual All Assam-level debate competition in memory of Kamala Bora and Khireshwari Bora.

The competition will be held on December 20 at the conference hall of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, with participation from students at the higher secondary and undergraduate levels on the topic ‘This House Believes That the Uncontrolled Use of Artificial Intelligence Will Bring Disaster to Human Society.’

Also Read: NEADS Launches Flood Preparedness Initiative in Upper Assam