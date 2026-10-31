NEADS Launches Flood Preparedness Initiative in Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a grassroots development organisation based in Assam, has launched a learning initiative to strengthen community-led flood preparedness, early warning, and timely humanitarian action across Upper Assam.

Supported through the Start Fund under its flooding response initiative, the programme will draw on the experiences of the 2026 floods, particularly in Upper Assam, while connecting community-level learning with wider experiences from flood-affected areas across the Eastern Himalayan region.

A central focus of the initiative is to understand the gap between early warning and early action, particularly why the availability of flood and weather-related information does not always translate into timely preparedness measures and humanitarian assistance.

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