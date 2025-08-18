Kamargaon journalists’ body launches Technical Sunday School for skill development

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association of Bokakhat sub-division has, from time to time, undertaken many programmes to help students as well as unemployed youths become self-reliant. On Sunday, amidst a unique atmosphere, the association launched a multi-dimensional Technical Sunday School. The Sunday School was formally inaugurated at the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association auditorium by noted social worker of Numaligarh, Priyandeep Kakoti.

The event, chaired by the association’s Secretary, Mahen Saikia, featured speeches from retired Principal of Mohura Higher Secondary School Purna Baruah, retired Principal of Kamargaon Girls’ High School Jatin Kakoti, social worker Chandra Phukan, and trainer Deepak Baruah.

Over a hundred female students and women participated in the programme. The Sunday School, which will function as a knowledge exploration center under the joint initiative of the Golaghat District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, had Rekhamoni Baruah as the resource person on Sunday.

Through this knowledge center Sunday School, economically disadvantaged students and women will be able to learn cutting, knitting, and embroidery free of cost. Training will also be provided in the preparation of pickles using seasonally available local ingredients, as well as guidance for students forced to discontinue their education due to financial hardship by offering skill-based electrician training from experienced professionals. The training covers making pickles, jams, jellies, papads, as well as creating various products from clay, candles, and wax at very low cost. The programme emphasizes skill development for the unemployed, fostering various talents, imparting life skills, promoting healthy living practices, and also encouraging literacy among the illiterate. In September, special training on Assamese jewellery making will be provided. The center will remain open every Sunday and on holidays. The association invited interested individuals to contact them for enrollment.

