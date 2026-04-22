Kamargaon Rongali Bihu Festival Kicks Off Its 47th Session

BOKAKHAT — The 47th session of the Kamargaon Regional Rongali Bihu Celebration got underway on Tuesday morning, marking another year of one of the region's most anticipated cultural gatherings.

The festivities opened with the ceremonial hoisting of the main Bihu flag by celebration committee President Prasanna Dutta. In keeping with tradition, 46 flags were also hoisted simultaneously by prominent individuals from across the region.

Students Take Centre Stage

The opening day also saw the inauguration of drawing and essay competitions for students, launched by Indrajit Phukan, Principal of Kamargaon Higher Secondary School.

The competitions are a regular fixture of the celebration, giving young participants a platform to engage with Bihu's cultural significance through creative expression.

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