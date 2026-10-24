Kamrup Administration Holds Meeting to Address Land Patta Issues in Barduar Bagan

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Kamrup district administration on Friday held a meeting at Jarapata playground in Barduar Bagan under Palasbari LAC, an area under Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, to discuss land pattas and settlement of residents.

Speaking at the meeting, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said Barduar Bagan comprises three villages with around 14,000 bighas of land recorded in the name of Borduar Tea Company. He said several issues concerning the land and residents need to be addressed.”The first step will be to conduct a survey, for which cooperation of local residents will be essential,” he said.

Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya said he had assured residents before the Assembly elections that efforts would be made to facilitate granting of land pattas, and the meeting was organised in line with that assurance. It was decided that a committee comprising representatives of the administration and various organisations would be formed to examine the matter and explore modalities for granting pattas after the survey.

Residents urged early completion of the survey. However, questions regarding eligibility criteria, extent of land to be allotted and settlement modalities remained unanswered. The meeting was attended by DC Deba Kumar Mishra, MLA Baishya, Co-District Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, Co-District SP Daisy Gogoi, Circle Officer Angkita Sarma and representatives of Rabha organisations.